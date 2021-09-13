Petrol And Diesel Prices Constant For 8th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates On September 13

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant for the eighth consecutive day on Monday, 13 September. Petrol costs Rs 101.19 per litre in the national capital, Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices remain the highest among metro cities, at Rs 107.26 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 96.19 per litre. The fuel prices differ in metro cities due to the difference in value-added tax (VAT) levied by states.

Freight expenses, local taxes, and VAT are all factored into the price of petrol and diesel. In Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and parts of Bihar and Punjab, the price of petrol has surpassed Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices have remained constant after being reduced by 15 on Sunday, 5 September. Prices have been decreased twice this month, with a total reduction of 30 paise. Fuel prices are revised daily by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - in accordance with worldwide prices for fuel and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol prices in India

New Delhi: Rs.101.19

Mumbai: Rs.107.26

Chennai: Rs.98.96

Kolkata: Rs.101.62

Patna: Rs.103.79

Bengaluru: Rs.104.70

Diesel prices in India

New Delhi: Rs.88.62

Mumbai: Rs.96.19

Chennai: Rs.93.26

Kolkata: Rs.91.71

Patna: Rs.94.55

Bengaluru: Rs.94.04

Fluctuations in Petrol and Diesel prices in India

Petrol and diesel price were lowered twice this month on 1 September and 5 September 5 by 13-15 paise per litre. Even though fuel prices haven't risen in a while, petrol and diesel are still selling at record highs across the country. Despite rising prices, demand for fuel increased dramatically in August. Surprisingly, high petrol costs haven't discouraged purchases across India. In fact, the price of petrol has risen and is on track to achieve a new high this fiscal year. Diesel, on the other hand, is still in short supply compared to petrol. Diesel, in particular, accounts for two-fifths of the country's refined fuel use and is one of the markers of industrial activity.

(Image: PTI)