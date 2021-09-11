Petrol & Diesel Prices Constant For The 6th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Prices On Sept 11

Maintaining the marginal fall, fuel prices in India remained constant for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, September 11. The petrol prices in the national capital stood at Rs 101.19 per litre whereas the diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre. With the highest petrol price, fuels prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.26 per litre and Rs 96.19 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

After India witnessed a major change in fuel prices in July, petrol and diesel prices are providing a respite to people.

Earlier on September 5, Sunday, a marginal drop in the prices of petrol and diesel was recorded. While petrol prices have been lowered by 13 to 15 paise per litre, diesel prices have dropped by about 15 paise per litre. Even though worldwide crude oil prices have remained down, state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) have maintained stable fuel prices in recent days. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city.

Check out today's fuel prices in major cities across the country

Petrol and diesel price in India for Saturday, September 11

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 96.69 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.95 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, 2021, since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. However, major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, saw minor changes in the period and are currently selling fuel at the highest ever rate.

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments.