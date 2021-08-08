Petrol And Diesel Prices Continue To Remain Stable; Check Fuel Rates On August 8

For the 22nd consecutive day in a row on Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel in India remained stable. The highest price of fuel was last recorded on July 17, 2021, which was priced near the Rs. 102 per liter mark. The recent hike in the price of petrol was recorded at 25 to 36 paise across major metro cities, while diesel prices rose by 15 to 40 paise. Petrol prices in India crossed the 100 rupees per liter-mark weeks ago in major parts of the country and the price of diesel has been hovering around Rs 100-per-litre.

Petrol and diesel price in India

According to state-run oil refineries, among the four metro cities, Mumbai remains on top of the list for selling petrol at the highest price. Currently, the price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs.107.83 per liter. Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, has been dealing with petrol at Rs 101.84 per liter. Kolkata is third on the list as the state is currently selling petrol at Rs 102.80 per liter and the price of petrol in Chennai remains unchanged as the Tamil Nadu capital is selling petrol at Rs 102.49 per liter. Notably, diesel price, which has remained around Rs 100, have also not remained unchanged in the last few weeks. Currently, the price of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 97.45 a liter, while in Delhi it is Rs 89.87 per liter.

Petrol price across cities

New Delhi-101.84

Kolkata-102.08

Mumbai-107.83

Chennai-102.49

Gurgaon-99.18

Noida-98.93

Bangalore-105.25

Diesel Price across Cities

New Delhi-89.87

Kolkata-93.02

Mumbai-97.45

Chennai-94.39

Gurgaon-90.21

Noida-90.26

Bangalore-95.26

How are the prices of petrol and diesel changing in India?

The major determinant of fuel price changes in India is the cost of crude oil in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in the price of diesel and petrol come into effect from 6 a.m. Mostly, the prices are changed at night or the day before, but they are announced only at 6 a.m. Indian Oil Corporation Limited updates the price of fuel on its official website and is covered by all news channels. The price of petrol includes three types of taxes. i.e. taxes levied by the central government, state government taxes, and value-added tax (VAT). Every day, the price of diesel and petrol is revised by top-ranking oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum.



IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE