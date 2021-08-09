Petrol And Diesel Prices Continue To Remain Stable; Check Fuel Rates On August 9

Fuel prices in India remained the same for the 23rd day in a row on Monday, August 9. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45.

Petrol price in India today

Agra- 98.61/L

Ahmedabad- 98.59/L

Allahabad- 98.94/L

Aurangabad-109.07/L

Bangalore- 105.25/L

Bhopal- 110.20/L

Bhubaneswar- 102.66/L

Chandigarh- 97.93/L

Chennai- 102.49/L

Coimbatore- 102.99/L

Dehradun- 98.08/L

Delhi- 101.84/L

Erode- 103.07/L

Gurgaon- 99.46/L

Guwahati- 97.64/L

Hyderabad- 105.83/L

Indore- 110.28/L

Jaipur- 108.71/L

Jammu- 101.09/L

Jamshedpur- 96.64/L

Kanpur- 98.57/L

Kolhapur- 107.90/L

Kolkata- 102.08/L

Kozhikode- 102.25/L

Lucknow- 98.92/L

Ludhiana- 103.46/L

Madurai- 103.06/L

Mangalore- 104.45/L

Mumbai- 107.83/L

Mysore- 104.82/L

Nagpur- 107.58/L

Nashik- 108.15/L

Patna- 104.25/L

Pune- 107.39/L

Raipur- 99.81/L

Rajkot- 98.37/L

Ranchi- 96.68/L

Salem- 103.31/L

Shimla- 99.42/L

Srinagar- 104.66/L

Surat- 98.59/L

Thane- 107.95/L

Trichy- 102.94/L

Vadodara- 98.25/L

Varanasi- 99.65/L

Visakhapatnam- 106.80/L

Faridabad- 99.75/L

Ghaziabad- 98.83/L

Noida- 99.02/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 103.82/L

Diesel prices in India today

Agra- 89.96/L

Ahmedabad- 96.76/L

Allahabad- 90.30/L

Aurangabad- 98.69/L

Bangalore- 95.26/L

Bhopal- 98.67/L

Bhubaneswar- 97.95/L

Chandigarh- 89.50/L

Chennai- 94.39/L

Coimbatore- 94.89/L

Dehradun- 90.57/L

Delhi- 89.87/L

Erode- 94.97/L

Gurgaon- 90.47/L

Guwahati- 89.22/L

Hyderabad- 97.96/L

Indore- 98.76/L

Jaipur- 99.02/L

Jammu- 90.44/L

Jamshedpur- 94.78/L

Kanpur- 89.93/L

Kolhapur- 96.07/L

Kolkata- 93.02/L

Kozhikode- 95.02/L

Lucknow- 90.26/L

Ludhiana- 92.45/L

Madurai- 94.98/L

Mangalore- 94.49/L

Mumbai- 97.45/L

Mysore- 94.86/L

Nagpur- 95.76/L

Nashik- 96.28/L

Patna- 95.51/L

Pune- 95.54/L

Raipur- 97.18/L

Rajkot- 96.55/L

Ranchi- 94.84/L

Salem- 95.21/L

Shimla- 89.17/L

Srinagar- 93.49/L

Surat- 96.78/L

Thane- 97.57/L

Trichy- 94.86/L

Vadodara- 96.41/L

Varanasi- 90.94/L

Visakhapatnam- 98.43/L

Faridabad- 90.74/L

Ghaziabad- 90.16/L

Noida- 90.34/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 96.47/L

Petrol and diesel price changes

The changes in the rates of fuel are done every day at 6 a.m. The prices are decided earlier but the changes only come into effect from 6 a.m. onwards. The prices are updated on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and are subsequently covered by all the newspapers and news channels. The taxes paid against fuel account for the majority of the final selling price. These taxes include the fuel excise charge levied by the central government, state-level taxes, and the value-added tax (VAT). The costs levied by the state-owned oil firms are added to the mix. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum.

