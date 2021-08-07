Petrol And Diesel Prices Continue To Remain Stable; Here Are Fuel Rates On August 7

Fuel prices in India have remained the same for the 21st day in a row on Saturday, August 7. The fuel prices last increased on July 17, 2021, the hike which saw petrol and diesel price reach an all-time high. Now, the prices are stabilising at this high rate. The most recent rate hike saw petrol prices rise by 25 to 36 paise across major metros, while diesel prices rose by 15 to 40 paise. Diesel prices have been hovering around Rs 100-per-litre threshold, while petrol prices have crossed the mark weeks ago in most parts of the country.

Fuel prices in India

Mumbai remains the city with the highest petrol prices among metros, dealing at Rs 107.83 a litre for petrol. Meanwhile, the pumps in the national capital, Delhi, have been selling petrol at Rs 101.84 per litre. Kolkata, have also been seeing a surge, leaving the price at Rs 102.80 a litre. The prices in Chennai remains at an all-time high of Rs 102.49 per litre of petrol. Diesel prices in major cities, which have been around the 100 per litre mark for some time now also remained unchanged in the past week. Diesel in Mumbai remained at Rs 97.45 a litre, while Delhi dealt the fuel at Rs 89.87.

Petrol Price across cities

New Delhi- ₹ 101.84

Kolkata- ₹ 102.08

Mumbai- ₹ 107.83

Chennai- ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon- ₹ 99.18

Noida- ₹ 98.93

Bangalore- ₹ 105.25

Diesel Price across Cities

New Delhi- ₹ 89.87

Kolkata- ₹ 93.02

Mumbai- ₹ 97.45

Chennai- ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon- ₹ 90.21

Noida- ₹ 90.26

Bangalore- ₹ 95.26

Petrol and diesel price changes

The changes in the rates of fuel are done every day at 6 a.m. The prices are decided earlier but the changes only come into effect from 6 a.m. onwards. The prices are updated on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and are subsequently covered by all the newspapers and news channels. The taxes paid against fuel account for the majority of the final selling price. These taxes include the fuel excise charge levied by the central government, state-level taxes, and the value-added tax (VAT). The costs levied by the state-owned oil firms are added to the mix. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum.