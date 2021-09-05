Petrol And Diesel Prices Drop By 13 To 15 Paise; Check Fuel Rates On September 5

The prices of petrol and diesel changed slightly on September 5, 2021, while on September 4, there were no changes in the rates. Even though worldwide crude oil prices have remained down, state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) have maintained stable fuel prices in recent days. Today, while petrol prices have been lowered by 13 to 15 paise per litre, diesel prices have dropped by about 15 paise.

Fuel prices in India lowered today after no changes for 3 days

Petrol has now surpassed Rs 100 per litre in New Delhi, with a retail price of Rs 101.19 per litre. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 88.62 a litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol costs Rs. 107.26 a litre. Fuel rates were static on September 4, as fuel prices across the country were unchanged for the third day in a row. Petrol rates in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs.101.34 yesterday. In Mumbai, diesel was offered at a consistent price of Rs. 96.33 a litre.

Check out petrol and diesel prices today

Petrol price in India:

New Delhi: Rs 101.19

Mumbai: Rs 107.26

Chennai: Rs 99.12

Kolkata: Rs 101.62

Bengaluru: Rs 104.70

Patna: Rs 104.12

Bhopal: Rs 109.91

Diesel price in India:

New Delhi: Rs 88.62

Mumbai: Rs 96.19

Chennai: Rs 93.40

Kolkata: Rs 91.71

Bengaluru: Rs 94.04

Patna: Rs 94.86

Bhopal: Rs 97.68

Fuel prices in India determined by OMCs and taxes

Petrol and diesel prices in India are determined by several factors, including demand for fuel, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, refinery consumption ratios, and other factors. OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum also adjust fuel rates based on foreign pricing. Furthermore, due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, fuel prices vary from state to state. In comparison to other cities and states, Bhopal and Jaipur are the two cities that charge a higher VAT on fuel.

The petrol and diesel prices in India had shot up in July. Since then, it has marginally gone down but is still on the higher side. This had led to a lot of criticism from political parties. On September 1, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government for the hike in fuel prices. He said, "Government has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from increasing prices of gas, diesel and petrol in last seven years". Congress also took to Twitter and posted about his statement; openly attacking the BJP government.

On one hand, the prices of petrol, diesel & gas cylinders are decreasing in the international market but increasing in India. On the other, our national assets are being sold. The govt has earned Rs.23 L Cr from GDP (Gas, Diesel & Petrol): Shri @RahulGandhi #IndiaAgainstBJPLoot pic.twitter.com/WEgD76Onfo — Congress (@INCIndia) September 2, 2021

