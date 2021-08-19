Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices For August 19: Diesel Gets Cheaper; Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Fuel prices in India did not go up for the 33rd day today. Instead, saw a drop in diesel prices in metro cities. The prices have been increasing since May 4.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
petrol and diesel price today

Image: PTI


After major changes in fuel prices last month, petrol and diesel prices have not gone up for the 33rd day as of August 19, Wednesday. Instead, in many cities, the prices of diesel have further dropped, providing a much-needed respite. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new high with a 30 paise hike, the diesel prices remained constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices:

Fuel prices in India for Thursday, August 19

New Delhi

· Petrol price: ₹101.84 per litre               

· Diesel price: ₹89.47 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: ₹107.83 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹97.04 per litre 

Chennai

Petrol price: ₹99.47 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹94.02 per litre 

Kolkata 

Petrol price: ₹102.08 per litre

Diesel price: ₹92.57 per litre

Bengaluru

· Petrol price: ₹105.25 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹94.86 per litre

Hyderabad

· Petrol price: ₹105.83 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹97.53 per litre

Patna

· Petrol price: ₹104.25 per litre

· Diesel price: ₹95.16 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges levied by the central and state governments. 

READ | CPIM slams govt over hike in petrol prices

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, on taking charge of the ministry said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.” Continuing, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said, “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country." The new prices are implemented at 6.00 am every day.

(Image credit: PTI)

READ | Aditya Narayan joins meme fest on Instagram as petrol prices breach Rs 100 mark
READ | Petrol prices fall after a month's surge; Here's list of prices in Indian states on Mar 24
READ | Petrol prices cross Rs 100-per-litre mark in Odisha
READ | Diesel and petrol prices increase in all major cities on July 7; check rates in your city
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND