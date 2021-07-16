Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices For July 16 See Marginal Rise; See Rates In Mumbai & Others Cities

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Petrol & diesel prices

Frequent changes in fuel prices across the country have created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier on Thursday, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. According to the revised petrol and diesel price, the petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 101.54 per litre, which previously stood at Rs 101.19 per litre. Similarly, the diesel prices in Delhi have also been hiked by 15 paise per litre. Read on to know the fuel prices in your cities for Friday. 

Petrol and diesel price on Friday, 16 July 

Fuel prices in India for Friday, 16 July 

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.54 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 107.54 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.23 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

Kolkata 
Petrol price: Rs 101.74 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

On Thursday, the petrol prices in Bhopal rose by 36 paise whereas the diesel prices rose by 17 paise per litre. Furthermore, the petrol prices in Mumbai soared by 34 paise per litre and the diesel prices have risen by 16 paise per litre. As for Kolkata, petrol price hiked by 39 paise which now stands at 101.74 per litre and the diesel prices soared by 21 paise per litre.

Hike in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Puri on taking the charge of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country."

First Published:
