Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On October 27

Image: Unsplash/PTI
Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, October 27, increased across India after a two-day pause. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices hiked by 35 paise in Delhi.
Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 107.94 per litre while diesel price is Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 104.75 per litre and petrol price is Rs 113.80 per litre.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 107.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.67 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 113.80 per litre
Diesel: Rs 104.75 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 111.70 per litre
Diesel: Rs 102.60 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 104.83 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.92 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 112.27 per litre
Diesel: Rs 105.46 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 108.45 per litre
Diesel: Rs 99.78 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 116.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 106.01 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 103.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.50 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 104.88 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.13 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 109.84 per litre
Diesel: Rs 103.51 per litre
As per the government's decision to raise excise duty since 5 May 2020, the total increase in petrol price till date is Rs 35.98 per litre while diesel rates during this span have increased by Rs 26.58 per litre. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to $19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to $85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre.
As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.