Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Again For Second Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 21

Fuel prices in India were hiked for the second day in a row on Thursday, reaching an all-time high. Read to know fuel prices in your city today.

Petrol and diesel prices

After remaining constant for two days in a row, fuel prices in India went up for the second day in a row and has now touched a new high on Thursday. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 35-40 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices. While petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 106.54 per litre today, the diesel price is at Rs 95.27 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and the price of diesel is at Rs 103.26 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for four days in a row with the last hike on Sunday, October 17. However, the prices remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. 

Check out fuel prices in India for October 21, Thursday

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 112.44 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 103.26 per litre 

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 106.54 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 95.27 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 103.61 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 99.59 per litre 

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 110.25 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 101.12 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.11 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 98.38 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 110.82 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 103.94 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol price: Rs 102.52 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 95.02 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol: Rs 103.18 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 95.37 per litre

Hike in crude oil prices

With petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark in several states across the country, diesel prices are also going up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, etc. Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the 14th and 17th times in two and three weeks, respectively.  Meanwhile, state-owned fuel retailers have started passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude. For the first time in the last seven years, crude oil prices are likely to touch the mark of $84 (Rs 6,277) per barrel. Earlier on September 13, crude was trading at $73.51 (Rs 5,493). Thereafter, India, a net importer of oil, is witnessing a major impact on its fuel prices. 

