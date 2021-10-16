Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 3rd Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 16

Petrol and diesel prices have increased to the highest across the country. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, as of Saturday, October 16, petrol rates hiked by 30 to 35 paise per litre and diesel prices increased by 33 to 37 paise a litre. While petrol costs Rs 105.49 per litre in Delhi, diesel price is Rs 94.22 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 102.15, meanwhile, petrol costs Rs 111.49.

It is to be noted that the fuel prices have seen a hike for seven straight days from October 5. While on October 11, the petrol prices in Delhi crossed Rs 104 mark as the rate was increased by 30 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise costing Rs 93.17.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 16

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 105.49 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.22 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.43 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.15 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 109.16 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.00 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.70 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.59 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.80 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.10 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.33 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 114.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 103.40 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 101.45 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.66 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.39 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.93 per litre

Crude oil prices

As the petrol rates are touching the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. For the past two to three weeks, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike for the 14th and 17th time, respectively. Meanwhile, due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on September 23 blamed the state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country.

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)