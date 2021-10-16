Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 3rd Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 16

Quick links:
Image: UNSPLASH/PTI
Petrol and diesel prices have increased to the highest across the country. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, as of Saturday, October 16, petrol rates hiked by 30 to 35 paise per litre and diesel prices increased by 33 to 37 paise a litre. While petrol costs Rs 105.49 per litre in Delhi, diesel price is Rs 94.22 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 102.15, meanwhile, petrol costs Rs 111.49.
It is to be noted that the fuel prices have seen a hike for seven straight days from October 5. While on October 11, the petrol prices in Delhi crossed Rs 104 mark as the rate was increased by 30 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise costing Rs 93.17.
Petrol: Rs 105.49 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.22 per litre
Petrol: Rs 111.43 per litre
Diesel: Rs 102.15 per litre
Petrol: Rs 109.16 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.00 per litre
Petrol: Rs 102.70 per litre
Diesel: Rs 98.59 per litre
Petrol: Rs 109.73 per litre
Diesel: Rs 102.80 per litre
Petrol: Rs 106.10 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.33 per litre
Petrol: Rs 114.09 per litre
Diesel: Rs 103.40 per litre
Petrol: Rs 101.45 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Petrol: Rs 102.49 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.66 per litre
Petrol: Rs 107.39 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.93 per litre
As the petrol rates are touching the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. For the past two to three weeks, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike for the 14th and 17th time, respectively. Meanwhile, due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on September 23 blamed the state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country.