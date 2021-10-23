Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 4th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Prices On October 23

Fuel prices were raised by 35 paise across the country on Saturday, October 23, continuing a four-day trend according to an Indian Oil Corporation notice.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Petrol prices

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH / PTI)


Fuel prices were raised by 35 paise across the country on Saturday, October 23, continuing a four-day trend. With this hike, the price of precious fuels soared again, much to the dismay of Indians. After a 35 paise price jump, fuel was priced at Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital of Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices increased by the same amount, with a litre costing Rs 95.97, according to an Indian Oil Corporation pricing notification.

Diesel rates in Chennai, India's southern metropolis, have surpassed Rs 100. On Saturday, diesel priced Rs 100.25 per litre, an increase of 33 paise. Petrol prices, on the other hand, were raised by 33 paise per litre to Rs 104.22. Petrol prices in Mumbai, India's financial capital, increased by 34 paise to Rs 113.12 a litre. Diesel used to cost Rs 104 in this city, but it is now 37 paise more expensive.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol in Kolkata cost Rs 107.78, an increase of 34 paise. Diesel prices in the eastern city have risen by 35 paise to Rs 99.08 a litre. Fuel prices in Bhopal also increased, according to a pricing notice from state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Petrol was selling for Rs 115.90 per litre in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, up 36 paise, while diesel was selling for Rs 105.27 per litre, up 38 paise.

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 113.12 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 107.24 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 95.97 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 104.22 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 107.78 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 99.08 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 115.90 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 105.27 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 111.55 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 104.70 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 110.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.86 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 103.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 95.76 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 104.12 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 103.65 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 109.49 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 103.14 per litre

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH / PTI)

