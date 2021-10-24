Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 5th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 24

Quick links:
Image; UNSPLASH/PTI
Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the fifth consecutive day across the country. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, as of Sunday, October 24, petrol costs Rs 107.59 per litre in Delhi, diesel price is Rs 96.32 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 104.38, meanwhile, petrol costs Rs 113.46.
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 113.46 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 104.38 per litre
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 107.59 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 96.32 per litre
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 104.52 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 100.59 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 111.34 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 102.23 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 108.11 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 99.43 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol price: Rs 111.91 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 105.08 per litre
Patna
Petrol price: Rs 110.84 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 102.57 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 104.20 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 103.23 per litre
Diesel: Rs 95.76 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 109.14 per litre
Diesel: Rs 102.77 per litre
As per the government's decision to raise excise duty since May 5, 2020, the total increase in petrol price till date is Rs 35.98 per litre while diesel rates during this span have increased by Rs 26.58 per litre. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to USD 19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to USD 85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre
As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.