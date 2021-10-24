Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 5th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 24

Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the fifth consecutive day across the country. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, as of Sunday, October 24, petrol costs Rs 107.59 per litre in Delhi, diesel price is Rs 96.32 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 104.38, meanwhile, petrol costs Rs 113.46.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 24

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 104.38 per litre

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 100.59 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 111.34 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 102.23 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 99.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 111.91 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 105.08 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 110.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 102.57 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 104.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 103.23 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 109.14 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.77 per litre

Fuel rate hike

As per the government's decision to raise excise duty since May 5, 2020, the total increase in petrol price till date is Rs 35.98 per litre while diesel rates during this span have increased by Rs 26.58 per litre. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to USD 19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to USD 85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre

As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.

