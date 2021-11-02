Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For 7th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On November 2

For the 7th day in a row, fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, November 2. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices in the National Capital increased 35 paise to 110.04 per litre, while diesel prices stayed steady at 98.42 per litre. Petrol is currently 33.22 per cent more expensive than the price at which aircraft can buy aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel). ATF costs 82,638.79 per kilolitre in Delhi or about 82.6 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs 115.85 rupees, while diesel costs 106.62 rupees.

Petrol prices in Chennai have risen past 106 per litre and are now selling at 106.66 per litre, while diesel prices are at 102.59 per litre. According to the state-run oil refiner, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices of the four metro cities. Due to the value-added tax, or VAT, fuel prices vary by state. In Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and several places in Bihar and Punjab, the price of petrol has surpassed Rs 100 per litre.

Petrol prices and diesel prices hiked today

In total, 24 of the 31 days in October saw fuel prices rise. When Tuesday's data are included, petrol has increased by Rs 8.20 per litre in 26 days, while diesel has increased by Rs 8.65 per litre in the same time period.

Fuel prices today:

New Delhi

Petrol (Rs/litre): 110.04

Diesel (Rs/litre): 98.42

Mumbai:

Petrol (Rs/litre): 115.85

Diesel (Rs/litre): 106.62

Kolkata:

Petrol (Rs/litre): 110.49

Diesel (Rs/litre): 101.56

Chennai

Petrol (Rs/litre): 106.66

Diesel (Rs/litre): 102.59

Bengaluru

Petrol (Rs/litre): 113.93

Diesel (Rs/litre): 104.50

Hyderabad

Petrol (Rs/litre): 114.49

Diesel (Rs/litre): 107.40

Patna

Petrol (Rs/litre): 113.79

Diesel (Rs/litre): 105.07

Bhopal

Petrol (Rs/litre): 118.83

Diesel (Rs/litre): 107.90

Jaipur

Petrol (Rs/litre): 117.45

Diesel (Rs/litre): 108.39

Lucknow

Petrol (Rs/litre): 106.96

Diesel (Rs/litre): 98.91

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol (Rs/litre): 112.43

Diesel (Rs/litre): 105.85

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

(Image: PTI)