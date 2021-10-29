Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise unabatedly on Friday, 29 October, reaching record highs in the majority of cities. With worldwide crude prices continuing to rise, oil marketing organisations raised fuel prices for the third day in a row. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have risen by 35 paise to Rs 108.64 and Rs 97.37 per litre, respectively.

Petrol now costs 37.52% higher than the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) sold to national capital airlines. ATF costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre, or almost Rs 79 per litre, in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol currently costs Rs 114.47, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 105.49. Petrol prices in Chennai have surpassed Rs 105 per litre and are now at Rs 105.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 101.59. According to the state-run oil refiner, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices of the four metro cities.

It's worth noting that fuel prices differ across states since value-added tax (VAT) rates differ from state to state. Because of the lower VAT, fuel prices are the lowest in the national capital.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 108.64

Kolkata ₹ 109.12

Mumbai ₹ 114.47

Chennai ₹ 105.43

Gurgaon ₹ 105.78

Noida ₹ 105.63

Bangalore ₹ 112.43

Bhubaneswar ₹ 109.71

Chandigarh ₹ 104.55

Hyderabad ₹ 113.00

Jaipur ₹ 116.25

Lucknow ₹ 105.56

Patna ₹ 112.42

Trivandrum ₹ 110.75

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 97.37

Kolkata ₹ 100.49

Mumbai ₹ 105.49

Chennai ₹ 101.59

Gurgaon ₹ 97.75

Noida ₹ 97.88

Bangalore ₹ 103.35

Bhubaneswar ₹ 106.32

Chandigarh ₹ 97.08

Hyderabad ₹ 106.22

Jaipur ₹ 107.51

Lucknow ₹ 97.83

State-owned oil refiners including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum modify fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel and diesel prices take effect at 6 a.m. every day. Brent oil, which represents the Indian crude basket, is currently valued at $84.47 per barrel, up 0.10% from its previous closing price. Crude prices are rising due to a lack of supply, while demand is increasing across the board due to the restoration of economic activity following the pandemic.

Image: PTI