Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Second Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 28

Check revised fuel prices in India on Thursday, October 28. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, October 28, increased across India for the second day in a row after a two-day pause. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices are hiked by another 35 paise in Delhi.

Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 108.29 per litre while diesel price is Rs 97.02 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 105.12 per litre and petrol price is Rs 114.14 per litre. 

Check out fuel prices in India for October 28

Delhi

  • Petrol: Rs 108.29 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 97.02 per litre

Mumbai

  • Petrol: Rs 114.14 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 105.12 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol: Rs 112.06 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 102.98 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol: Rs 105.13 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 101.25 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol: Rs 112.64 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 105.84 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol: Rs 108.78 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 100.14 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol: Rs 116.98 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 106.38 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol: Rs 104.30 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 96.87 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol: Rs 105.22 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 97.48 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol: Rs 110.19 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 103.88 per litre

Fuel rate hike

As per the government's decision to raise excise duty since May 5, 2020, the total increase in petrol price till date is Rs 35.98 per litre while diesel rates during this span have increased by Rs 26.58 per litre. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to $19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to $85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre. 

As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.

