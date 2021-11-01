Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Sixth Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On November 1

On Monday, November 1, the rising trend in diesel and petrol prices persisted. After a brief halt on October 25 and 26, petrol and diesel prices were raised for the sixth consecutive day. According to state-run Oil Marketing Companies, or OMCs, the price of gasoline and diesel has been raised by 35 paise each. The country's residents are concerned about the country's recent, continuous hikes. Costs of most other commodities have already risen due to the increase in petrol and diesel prices. This is because freight expenses rise in sync with the price of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices in Delhi, the national capital, rose to as high as Rs 109.69 a litre on this day. This was a 35-paise increase from the previous day, Sunday, October 31. One litre of diesel, on the other hand, cost Rs 98.42 in the city. This was also a 35-paise increase.

Following the latest price hike on Monday, petrol in Mumbai's financial capital was priced at Rs 115.50 per litre. In the metropolitan city, this has increased by 35 paise to a new high. Meanwhile, the situation with diesel rates was identical in this country. The price of a litre of diesel was Rs 106.62. Per the OMCs' price announcement, this increased by as much as 39 paise. On Monday, one litre of petrol cost Rs 106.35 in Chennai. The price of diesel was Rs 102.59 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 110.15. The cost of this fuel has increased by up to 36 paise. The price of diesel in this eastern metropolis was Rs 101.56 a litre. On Monday, the price of diesel in Kolkata increased by 36 paise. Last Thursday, the price of this fuel had surpassed Rs 100.

Oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum change the prices of petrol and diesel. As is customary, the new rates went into effect at 6 a.m. Fuel prices vary by state and city due to value-added taxes (VAT), local and freight expenses, which change from one location to the next. Petrol and diesel prices are also affected by crude oil prices on worldwide markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Fuel prices:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.50 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 109.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 110.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 114.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 113.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 106.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 106.53 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 112.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

Image: PTI