Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

After remaining constant for two days, fuel prices in India were hiked for the third day in a row and has again touched a new high on Friday. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 35-40 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices. While petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 106.54 per litre on Friday, the diesel price is at Rs 95.62 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and the price of diesel is at Rs 103.26 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for four days in a row with the last hike on Sunday, October 17. However, the prices remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. The continuous hike in prices has caused widespread outrage.

Check out fuel prices in India for Friday, October 22

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 106.54

Kolkata ₹ 107.44

Mumbai ₹ 112.44

Chennai ₹ 103.92

Gurgaon ₹ 104.49

Noida ₹ 104.08

Bangalore ₹ 110.61

Chandigarh ₹ 102.88

Hyderabad ₹ 111.18

Lucknow ₹ 103.86

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 95.62

Kolkata ₹ 98.73

Mumbai ₹ 103.26

Chennai ₹ 99.92

Gurgaon ₹ 96.37

Noida ₹ 96.26

Bangalore ₹ 101.49

Chandigarh ₹ 95.33

Hyderabad ₹ 104.32

Lucknow ₹ 96.07

Hike in crude oil prices

With petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark in several states across the country, diesel prices are also going up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, etc. Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the 14th and 17th times in two and three weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, state-owned fuel retailers have started passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude. For the first time in the last seven years, crude oil prices are likely to touch the mark of $84 (Rs 6,277) per barrel. Earlier on September 13, crude was trading at $73.51 (Rs 5,493). Thereafter, India, a net importer of oil, is witnessing a major impact on its fuel prices.

Image: Unsplash