Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

Fuel prices in India were hiked for the third day in a row on Friday, reaching an all-time high. Read further to know fuel prices in your city today.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Petrol and diesel prices

Image: UNSPLASH


After remaining constant for two days, fuel prices in India were hiked for the third day in a row and has again touched a new high on Friday. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 35-40 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices. While petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 106.54 per litre on Friday, the diesel price is at Rs 95.62 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and the price of diesel is at Rs 103.26 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for four days in a row with the last hike on Sunday, October 17. However, the prices remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. The continuous hike in prices has caused widespread outrage. 

Check out fuel prices in India for Friday, October 22

Petrol price in major cities

  • New Delhi ₹ 106.54
  • Kolkata ₹ 107.44 
  • Mumbai ₹ 112.44 
  • Chennai ₹ 103.92 
  • Gurgaon ₹ 104.49 
  • Noida ₹ 104.08 
  • Bangalore ₹ 110.61  
  • Chandigarh ₹ 102.88 
  • Hyderabad ₹ 111.18  
  • Lucknow ₹ 103.86   

Diesel price in major cities

  • New Delhi ₹ 95.62
  • Kolkata ₹ 98.73 
  • Mumbai ₹ 103.26 
  • Chennai ₹ 99.92 
  • Gurgaon ₹ 96.37 
  • Noida ₹ 96.26  
  • Bangalore ₹ 101.49 
  • Chandigarh ₹ 95.33 
  • Hyderabad ₹ 104.32 
  • Lucknow ₹ 96.07 

Hike in crude oil prices

With petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark in several states across the country, diesel prices are also going up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, etc. Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the 14th and 17th times in two and three weeks, respectively.  Meanwhile, state-owned fuel retailers have started passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude. For the first time in the last seven years, crude oil prices are likely to touch the mark of $84 (Rs 6,277) per barrel. Earlier on September 13, crude was trading at $73.51 (Rs 5,493). Thereafter, India, a net importer of oil, is witnessing a major impact on its fuel prices. 

Image: Unsplash

READ | Why Ajit Pawar is opposed to bringing petrol, diesel under GST, asks Chandrakant Patil
READ | Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again: Petrol Rs 112.11 per litre in Mumbai; Check fuel rates
READ | NEIPDA calls for 48-hr petrol pump closure in Guwahati
READ | Petrol and diesel prices hiked again for second day in a row; Check fuel rates on Oct 21
READ | UP Minister defends centre on surging fuel prices, claims 95% people don't use petrol
Tags: Petrol and diesel prices, Fuel prices in India, Petrol prices
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND