Petrol & Diesel Prices In India: Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On November 20

On November 20, Saturday, the petrol prices and diesel prices remained steady for the 18th consecutive day. Since the central government lowered excise duty on petrol and diesel, the prices have stayed unchanged. Auto fuel costs have been lowered by Rs 5 and Rs 10. On top of that, some states run by the BJP and the NDA have announced VAT reductions. Before the Centre and the states announced excise reduction, the price of petrol and diesel had reached an all-time high.

So far, 24 states have announced VAT reductions on fuel prices, while 11 states, all of which are run by the opposition, have not. Following the duty cut, the gross incidence of tax on petrol was reduced by 50%, while that on diesel was reduced by 40%, according to PTI. According to a price chart provided by state-owned oil businesses, the BJP and its partner-ruled states have seen steeper decreases in petrol and diesel costs than Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and other states run by other political parties due to the dropping of fuel rates.

The petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Saturday at Rs 103.97 a litre. Diesel prices in the national capital have dropped below Rs 100 per litre, with one litre costing Rs 94.14. According to a statement by state-run oil marketing organisations, the price of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 104.67 per litre for the sixth consecutive day. Diesel prices in Kolkata stayed unchanged at Rs 89.79 per litre. Petrol was selling for Rs 109.98 a litre in Mumbai on the day. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in Mumbai remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol was Rs 101.40, while that of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43. Bhopal's petrol price was Rs 107.23 per litre, while the city's diesel price was Rs 90.87 per litre. Mumbai continues to be the most expensive of the four metro cities for petrol.

Fuel prices today:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.09 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

