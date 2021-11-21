Petrol & Diesel Prices In India: Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On November 21

In the latest price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices remained steady for almost 17 days on November 21 after the Central government slashed excise duty on the fuel prices to bring retail rates down from record highs.

On November 3, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to provide respite to customers who had been pummelling by record-high retail fuel costs. The November 4 drop brought the price of petrol in Delhi down to Rs 103.97 a litre. On November 19, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, diesel prices remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 109.98 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first metropolis to sell petrol at more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata remained steady at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. A litre of petrol in Chennai was sold at the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained constant at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.90

Noida ₹ 95.37

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.61

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 107.15

Lucknow ₹ 95.28

Patna ₹ 106.52

Trivandrum ₹ 106.65

Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 87.11

Noida ₹ 86.88

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.43

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 90.78

Lucknow ₹ 86.80

Patna ₹ 91.67

Trivandrum ₹ 93.75

The excise duty drop was the largest reduction in excise duty ever. In addition to lowering excise duty, the union government requested states to reduce or eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide assistance to consumers.

Following this, 26 states and union territories reduced VAT to provide additional relief to customers who have been battered by record-high retail prices. Rajasthan is the most recent addition to this list, having announced a VAT cut that will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 4 and Rs 5 per litre, respectively.

Image: PTI