Petrol And Diesel Prices In India: Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On November 9

The central government reduced excise duty, which resulted in a significant fall in petrol and diesel costs. Following the change, the overall tax on petrol was decreased by 50%, while the tax on diesel was reduced by 40%. As a result of numerous states cutting Value Added Tax (VAT) or municipal taxes, the total incidence of tax on gasoline and diesel fell by a significantly larger proportion.

However, according to a notification issued by oil marketing organisations across India on Monday, November 7, petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered. Since the Centre implemented the excise duty drop, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged. Petrol prices have dropped below Rs 100 per litre in many places of the country due to the price cut.

Check fuel rates in all major cities on November 9

Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi were reduced to Rs 103.97 as a result of the tax reduction and stayed steady on Monday. On the other hand, a litre of diesel in this city cost Rs 86.67 on that particular day. No VAT reduction has been announced in Delhi. On the day, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre. On Monday, the price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 104.67. In Kolkata, on the other hand, the price of a litre of diesel was set at Rs 89.79.

In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol was Rs 101.40, while that of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43. The price of petrol in Bhopal was Rs 107.23, while the price of diesel in the Madhya Pradesh capital was Rs 90.87. Prior to the tax cuts, central excise of Rs 32.90 per litre and 30% VAT in Delhi accounted for 54% of the retail selling price of diesel, according to PTI, citing a price hike by state-owned OMCs. According to PTI, this has dropped to 50% in Delhi following a Rs 5 per litre reduction in excise charge. Meanwhile, the global crude oil prices rose on Monday.

Fuel prices today:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Image: PTI