Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Remain Constant After 5 Day Hike; Check Prices Here

Petrol and fuel prices across the country stayed constant on Monday after rising for five days in a row until Sunday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made the most recent fuel price adjustment on October 24. According to a price notice from state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol in Delhi reached an all-time high of Rs 107.59 per litre and Rs 113.46 per litre in Mumbai. The price of petrol in the national capital has risen by 0.35 paise to 107.59 rupees per litre. In Delhi, the price of diesel increased by 0.35 paise, bringing it to 96.32 rupees, a litre today.

Fuel costs have also risen in Mumbai compared to yesterday. Petrol prices have risen by 0.34 paise to 113.46 rupees per litre, while diesel prices have risen by 0.38 paise to 104.38 rupees per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs. 108.11 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 99.43 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs 104.52 rupees, and a litre of diesel costs 100.59 rupees. In Bengaluru, fuel costs Rs 111.34 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 102.23, while in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol currently costs Rs 111.91, and one litre of diesel costs Rs 105.08.

Fuel prices today, on October 25:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.64 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.08 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 104.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.78 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.03 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.51 per litre

The most expensive gasoline was found in the Rajasthan border town of Ganganagar, where petrol costs Rs 119.79 per litre and diesel costs Rs 110.63 per litre. Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, based on the amount of value-added tax imposed. Since September 28, when a three-week respite in rate revision ended, the price of petrol has been raised 21 times. In all, prices have gone up by ₹6.4 a litre. Since September 24, diesel rates have been raised by Rs. 7.70 a litre in 24 increments. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. During this time, the diesel pricing has increased by Rs. 9.14 per litre.

(IMAGE: PTI)