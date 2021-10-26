Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Remain Constant For Second Day In A Row; Check Rates

The price of petrol and diesel in India stayed steady for the second day in a row on Tuesday, 26 October. However, the price of fuel across the country remained at an all-time high, according to a price notification from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) issued this morning. The most recent increase in petrol and diesel prices took place on October 24, which was a Sunday, according to the notification. On that day, petrol and diesel prices in the country had risen by 35 paise.

In the national capital of Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 107.59. Diesel, on the other hand, could be purchased for Rs 96.32, according to the OMCs' price notification. The price of petrol in Kolkata, India's eastern city, remained steady at Rs 108.11 per litre. Diesel neared the Rs 100 level in this city, with one litre costing Rs 99.43. Meanwhile, fuel and diesel prices in Mumbai, India's financial hub, remained unchanged for the second day in a row. Petrol was available at Rs 113.46 per litre, while diesel was available for Rs 104 per litre. On Tuesday, diesel rates in Mumbai stayed unchanged for the third day in a row.

In Bengaluru on Monday, petrol cost Rs 111.38 per litre and the price of diesel was set at Rs 102.23 per litre. In Chennai, however, petrol was priced at Rs 104.52 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 100.59 per litre. According to a price report from the Indian Oil Corporation, a litre of petrol cost Rs 116.26 in Bhopal, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 105.64.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 107.59

Kolkata ₹ 108.11

Mumbai ₹ 113.46

Chennai ₹ 104.60

Gurgaon ₹ 104.74

Noida ₹ 104.76

Bangalore ₹ 111.34

Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.55

Chandigarh ₹ 103.55

Hyderabad ₹ 111.91

Jaipur ₹ 114.87

Lucknow ₹ 104.39

Patna ₹ 111.24

Trivandrum ₹ 109.84

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 96.32

Kolkata ₹ 99.43

Mumbai ₹ 104.38

Chennai ₹ 100.66

Gurgaon ₹ 96.67

Noida ₹ 96.97

Bangalore ₹ 102.23

Bhubaneswar ₹ 105.07

Chandigarh ₹ 96.03

Hyderabad ₹ 105.08

Jaipur ₹ 106.12

Lucknow ₹ 96.64

Patna ₹ 102.93

Trivandrum ₹ 103.51

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum change fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any modifications in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Oil prices fell globally, taking a break from a steady rise driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's largest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was trading at $85.79 a barrel, down 20 cents or 0.2%. Oil in the United States was down 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.55 a barrel.

Image: PTI