Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Remain Constant Today; Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities

Petrol and diesel prices stayed steady across the country on Monday, after rising for four days in a row until Sunday, October 17. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made the most recent modification to fuel prices on October 17. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were 105.84 per litre and 94.57 per litre, respectively. One litre of petrol costs 111.77 rupees in Mumbai, while diesel costs 102.52 rupees.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel is priced at 106.43 and 97.68 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel in Chennai costs 103.01 and 98.92 per litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol costs 109.53 per litre and diesel costs 100.37, while in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol costs 110.09 and diesel prices 103.08 for one litre of diesel. Petrol is currently priced at ₹100 or more per litre in all state capitals, while diesel is priced at ₹100 or more in more than a dozen states. Diesel prices have surpassed ₹100 per litre in Bengaluru, Daman, and Silvassa.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol for two-wheelers and cars is currently 33% more expensive than the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sold to airlines. ATF costs ₹79,020.16 per kilolitre or ₹79 per litre in Delhi. While most of the country's petrol prices are now above Rs 100 per litre, diesel prices have surpassed that mark in many states/UTs, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, and Ladakh.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 105.84

Kolkata ₹ 106.43

Mumbai ₹ 111.77

Chennai ₹ 103.01

Gurgaon ₹ 103.09

Noida ₹ 103.02

Bangalore ₹ 109.53

Bhubaneswar ₹ 106.77

Chandigarh ₹ 101.87

Hyderabad ₹ 110.09

Jaipur ₹ 113.01

Lucknow ₹ 102.58

Patna ₹ 109.55

Trivandrum ₹ 107.78

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 94.57

Kolkata ₹ 97.68

Mumbai ₹ 102.52

Chennai ₹ 98.92

Gurgaon ₹ 94.96

Noida ₹ 95.17

Bangalore ₹ 100.37

Bhubaneswar ₹ 103.15

Chandigarh ₹ 94.29

Hyderabad ₹ 103.18

Jaipur ₹ 104.20

Lucknow ₹ 94.78

Patna ₹ 101.43

Trivandrum ₹ 101.38

Oil marketing corporations such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum modify petrol and diesel rates. Every day at 6 a.m., the new pricing goes into effect. Fuel costs vary between states and cities due to value-added taxes, local and freight charges that vary by location.

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage