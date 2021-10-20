Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Register Hiked Again; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 30

After remaining unchanged for two days, fuel prices in India was hiked on Wednesday, touching a record high number. Read to know fuel prices in India today.

After remaining constant for two days in a row, fuel prices in India touched a new high again on Wednesday, October 20. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 35-40 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices. Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 106.19 per litre today and the diesel price is Rs 94.92 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 112.11 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 102.89 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for four days in a row with the last hike on Sunday, October 17. However, the prices remained unchanged on Monday and Tuesday. 

Check out fuel prices in India for October 20, Wednesday

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 112.11 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 102.89 per litre 

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 106.19 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 94.92 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 103.31 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 99.26 per litre 

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 109.89 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 100.75 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price: Rs 106.77 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 98.03 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 110.46 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 103.56 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol price: Rs 102.16 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 94.65 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol: Rs 103.18 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 95.37 per litre

Hike in crude oil prices

With petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark in several states across the country, diesel prices are also racing in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, etc. Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the 14th and 17th times in two and three weeks, respectively. 

Meanwhile, state-owned fuel retailers have started passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude. For the first time in the last seven years, crude oil prices are likely to touch the mark of $84 per barrel. Earlier on September 13, crude was trading at $73.51. Thereafter, India, a net importer of oil, is witnessing a major impact on its fuel prices. 

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)

