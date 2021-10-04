Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant After Recent Surge; Check Fuel Rates On Oct 4

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant after increasing for four straight days. As of Sunday, October 3, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the petrol price has increased to Rs 102.39 per litre in Delhi, and diesel was revised to Rs 90.47 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices increased by 32 paise costing Rs 98.16 per litre and petrol hiked to Rs 108.43.

Fuel prices in India for October 4

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 98.48 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 108.43 per litre

New Delhi

Diesel price: Rs 90.77 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 102.39 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 95.31 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 100.01 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 96.34 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.95 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price: Rs 93.87 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 103.07 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 99.04 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 106.51 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 97.10 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.24 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 91.19 per litre

Petrol: Rs 99.48 per litre

Hardeep Puri blames state governments for fuel price hike

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, on September 23, had blamed state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country. Briefing on the reason for the fuel price hike in India, the Union Minister said, "If your question is 'do you want the petrol prices to come down' then the answer is 'yes'. Now, if your question is 'why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST."

On September 17, during the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She said, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST." According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last major revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India was observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

IMAGE: PTI/Representative Image