Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant For 21st Consecutive Day; Check Rates Across Cities

According to a notification from state-owned Oil Marketing Companies, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 21st consecutive day or the third consecutive week on Wednesday, November 24. (OMCs). Auto fuel costs have been stable since the beginning of the month.

Following the Central government's decision to drop petrol prices by Rs 5 and diesel prices by Rs 10 across the country, this was done. The action came as the Centre was being criticized for rising fuel prices in India, which are causing a lot of hardship for the common man. On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this decision.

As a result of the Centre's tax decrease, petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97 on Wednesday. On the other hand, on that specific day, a litre of diesel in this city cost Rs 86.67. In Delhi, no VAT cut has been declared. The price of petrol in Mumbai that day was Rs 109.98 a litre. The retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained unchanged after the price cut, at Rs 94.14 a litre. A litre of petrol cost Rs 104.67 in Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, on Wednesday. The price of a litre of diesel in Kolkata, on the other hand, was set at Rs 89.79.

The cost of a litre of petrol in Chennai was Rs 101.40, while the cost of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43. Petrol was priced at Rs 107.23 in Bhopal, while diesel was priced at Rs 90.87 in the Madhya Pradesh capital. According to PTI, prior to the tax cuts, central excise of Rs 32.90 per litre and 30% VAT in Delhi accounted for 54% of the retail selling price of diesel, noting a price hike by state-owned OMCs. According to PTI, after a Rs 5 per litre reduction in excise duty, this has dropped to 50% in Delhi.

Fuel prices:

Mumbai:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal:

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad:

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Guwahati:

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)