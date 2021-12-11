Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Dec 11; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

The petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered on Saturday, December 11. Since the Centre scrapped down the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively on November 4, the fuel costs in major cities have remained unchanged. Petrol is currently priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among other metro cities. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned rates in each state differ due to VAT.

Petrol prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 11; Here are Fuel prices in India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - ₹107.23 per litre

Diesel - ₹90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - ₹94.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - ₹95.35 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

Amid COVID-19, oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread.