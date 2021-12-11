Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Dec 11; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered on Saturday, December 11. Since the Centre scrapped down the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively on November 4, the fuel costs in major cities have remained unchanged. Petrol is currently priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among other metro cities. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned rates in each state differ due to VAT.
1. Mumbai
Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre
Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre
Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre
Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre
Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - ₹107.23 per litre
Diesel - ₹90.87 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre
Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre
7. Bengaluru
Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre
Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - ₹94.58 per litre
Diesel - ₹81.29 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre
Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - ₹95.35 per litre
Diesel - ₹89.33 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre
Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre
State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.
Amid COVID-19, oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread.