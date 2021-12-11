Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Dec 11; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

Petrol prices and diesel prices are steady today, on Dec 11. Fuel prices in India are unaltered since the Centre announced a reduction in tax in November

Written By
Srishti Jha
petrol prices

Image: PTI


The petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered on Saturday, December 11. Since the Centre scrapped down the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively on November 4, the fuel costs in major cities have remained unchanged. Petrol is currently priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among other metro cities. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned rates in each state differ due to VAT.

Petrol prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Dec 11; Here are Fuel prices in India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - ₹107.23 per litre

Diesel - ₹90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - ₹94.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar                    

Petrol - ₹95.35 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

READ | How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made a tidy Rs 6,000 Cr profit via Star Health's IPO listing

Amid COVID-19, oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread. 

READ | Democracy Summit: Biden emphasises on making govts more transparent and accountable
READ | Russia detects US Navy reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over Black Sea: Report
READ | Kerala BJP Prez slams state govt for not acting against people disrespecting CDS Gen Rawat
Tags: petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND