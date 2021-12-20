Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant On December 20, Check Fuel Rates Across India

The fuel prices in most cities in the country have remained the same since November 4, when the Centre dropped the excise tax on petrol by Rs.5

Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained constant on December 20. Fuel prices in most cities in the country have remained the same since November 4, when the Centre dropped the excise tax on petrol by Rs.5 and diesel by Rs.10 each litre in both cases, excluding Delhi, where it has gotten cheaper. Several states and union territories have decreased value-added tax (VAT) as a consequence of the reduction, offering additional relief to customers who have been stung by record-high retail prices. 

Today, in the nation's capital, Delhi, the cost of petrol is Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. A litre of petrol costs 109.98 rupees in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel costs 94.14. Mumbai has the highest gasoline prices of any metropolis. It's worth mentioning that, due to VAT, the above-mentioned prices vary per state. 

fuel prices in India on December 20: 

1. Mumbai  

Petrol Price- ₹109.98 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹94.14 per litre  

2. Delhi  

Petrol Price- ₹95.41 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹86.67 per litre  

3. Kolkata  

Petrol Price- ₹104.67 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹89.79 per litre  

4. Chennai  

Petrol Price- ₹101.40 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹91.43 per litre  

5. Hyderabad  

Petrol Price- ₹108.20 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹94.62 per litre  

6. Bengaluru  

Petrol Price - ₹100.58 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹85.01 per litre  

7. Guwahati  

Petrol Price- ₹94.58 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹81.29 per litre  

8. Gandhinagar                      

Petrol Price- ₹95.35 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹89.33 per litre  

9. Thiruvananthapuram  

Petrol Price- ₹106.36 per litre  

Diesel Price- ₹93.47 per litre 

Furthermore, state-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices on a daily basis based on global crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Retail petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state due to local state taxes including VAT or freight expenses, and any adjustments in diesel and petrol prices are typically effective from 6 a.m. every day in the morning. 

