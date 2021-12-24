Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant On December 24; Check Fuel Rates Across India

On Friday, December 24, the price of petrol and diesel remained steady. The Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuels on the eve of Diwali. Fuel prices have been lowered by Rs 5 and diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 10. Some states, primarily those run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, have decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices as a result of this decision. Punjab and Rajasthan, both under opposition government, followed suit and announced the highest decreases in petrol prices.

The Delhi government had already decided to lower the VAT on petrol. They lowered the price of the fuel in the city by around Rs 8 per litre. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presided over a meeting of the Delhi cabinet that made the decision. According to officials, the VAT on petrol would be decreased from 30 per cent to 19.4% during a cabinet meeting led by Kejriwal, resulting in a savings of roughly Rs 8 per litre.

Check fuel rates across India

According to pricing lists provided by state-owned OMCs, the combined impact of the excise tax and VAT cuts reduced petrol prices in Punjab by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre. The VAT on petrol has been decreased by Rs 11.02 in the state, while the VAT on diesel has been reduced by Rs 6.77. Diesel prices have reduced by Rs 9.52 per litre in Ladakh, the most dramatic drop. This is owing to a drop in VAT as well as a Rs 10 per litre reduction in excise charge.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 101.40. On Friday, the price of a litre of fuel was Rs 91.43. A litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67 in Kolkata, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56. Petrol prices Rs 107.23 a litre in Bhopal, down 6.27 rupees, while diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

Fuel prices:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Image: PTI