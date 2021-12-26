Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant On December 26: Check Fuel Rates Across India

The petrol prices and diesel prices reflected unaltered on Friday, December 26. It is since November 4, when the Centre scrapped down the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively, that the fuel costs in major cities are unchanged, except that in Delhi where it became cheaper.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre today while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. Petrol is currently priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among metro cities. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned rates in each state differ due to VAT.

Petrol prices, Diesel Prices Unchanged On December 26; Here are Fuel prices across India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol Price- ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol Price- ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol Price- ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol Price- ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol Price- ₹107.23 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol Price- ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol Price - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol Price- ₹94.58 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol Price- ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol Price- ₹95.35 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol Price- ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel Price- ₹93.47 per litre

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any alterations in petrol and diesel prices are generally implemented with effect from 6 AM every day wherein retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state owing to local state taxes like VAT or freight charges are attached to it.

Amid COVID-19, oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread.