Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant On December 27: Check Fuel Rates Across India

The price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Monday, December 27. The Delhi government has already decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing the price of the fuel down by about Rs 8 per litre in the city. The decision was made at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Officials said that during a cabinet meeting convened by Kejriwal, the VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30 percent to 19.4 percent, saving almost Rs 8 per litre.

The Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuels on the eve of Diwali, resulting in a considerable reduction in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government lowered fuel and diesel rates by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Some states, primarily those run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, have decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices as a result of this decision.

Check fuel rates across India

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40. The price of a litre of diesel on Monday was Rs 91.43 a litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.56. In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 107.23 per litre, a reduction of Rs 6.27, while diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Image: PTI