Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable For 15th Day; Here Are Fuel Rates On August 2

Citizens across the country found a glimmer of hope as the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in all the major cities of India. Recently, metros like Delhi and Mumbai had to hike their prices causing anger among the population. But since the last two weeks, even though the prices have remained high, the prices have not increased any further across the metro cities of India. The prices of diesel and petrol remained stable for the 15th day in a row. The last time the prices were increased was on July 17. In Delhi, the cost of petrol went up by 30 paise as it increased from Rs 101.54 per litre to Rs 101.84 per litre. The price of petrol in all the four major metro cities has remained more than Rs 100 for a long time. In July itself, the prices of petrol in Delhi has increased by more than 3%. However, the prices of fuel remain unchanged from what it was yesterday, August 1.

Fuel prices in India on August 2:

According to the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), petrol is currently priced at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is charged at Rs 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.39 per litre. In Noida, petrol is selling priced at Rs 99.02 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 90.34 per litre. In Gurgaon, petrol is priced at Rs 99.46 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 90.47 per litre.

When are the fuel rates announced? Are they announced daily?

The changes in the rates of fuel are done every day at 6 a.m. The prices are decided earlier but the changes only come into effect from 6 a.m. onwards. The prices are updated on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and are subsequently covered by all the newspapers and news channels.

(Image Credits: PTI)

(Inputs from PTI)