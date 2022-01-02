Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Static On 2 Jan, 2022; Check Fuel Rates Across India

The price of petrol and diesel across many cities in India remained static on January 2, with no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies. The fuel prices were revised in November last year when the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on fuel prices, giving some relief to the consumers affected by all-time high rates.

Following the Centre's cue, several states and union territories have slashed the value-added tax (VAT) including Delhi. While petrol prices in the national capital stand at Rs 95.41 per litre, diesel prices remain at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, with reductions in VAT on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively in Mumbai.

The price of petrol in Chennai remained at Rs 101.50 per litre, while diesel is Rs 91.52. Meanwhile, for Kolkata, petrol prices are retailing at Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 2, 2022

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.50 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.81 per litre

Oil manufacturing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charge