Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Static On Jan 8; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

The petrol and diesel prices across many Indian cities have remained static yet again, for nearly 40 days now. Check out fuel prices in India on January 8, 2022

Petrol prices

The petrol and diesel prices across many Indian cities have remained static yet again on January 8, 2022. With no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies, the fuel prices have remained unchanged for nearly 40 days now. Notably, the rates have remained stagnant after they were revised in November during Diwali when the Central Government cut down excise duty on both petrol and diesel, the rates have remained unaltered since.

Following the Centre's move, several states and Union Territories (UTs) announced a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT). Delhi became recent to join the list with petrol prices in the national capital standing at Rs. 95.41 per litre on January 8, 2022. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata have also retailed at the same prices.

Fuel prices in all major cities on January 8, 2022

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs. 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs. 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs. 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs. 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs. 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs. 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 94. 62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs. 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol - Rs. 94.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

The said prices brought a major relief from the skyrocketing fuel rates across the country before Diwali in 2021. The government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs. 5 and diesel by Rs. 10 accordingly, the highest-ever cut on excise duty. It is also to be noted that the price of fuel is revised every day at 6 am depending on several factors such as the exchange rate of rupee against the dollar, cost of crude oil, global cues demand of fuel, and so on.

