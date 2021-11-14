Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady; Check Fuel Rates In Your City On November 14

There was no change in the price of petrol or diesel on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Vehicle fuel rates have been stable since the Central and state governments reduced taxes, providing some relief to consumers who had been facing a steady rise in rates. The last time fuel prices in major cities was hiked was on November 4. On the eve of Diwali, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels, decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this, other states rushed to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, making them a little more economical.

Currently, in the National Capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs 103.97, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel cost Rs 94.14 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre, respectively. Despite the fact that petrol prices have been unchanged for eleven days, all four metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) remain above the Rs 100-mark.

Petrol prices and diesel prices remain steady; Check fuel rates on November 14

In Uttar Pradesh, the price of petrol and diesel is Rs 95.09 and Rs 86.59 a litre, respectively. In Ghaziabad today, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.23, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.80. Andaman and Nicobar have the cheapest petrol in the country, at Rs 82.96 per litre. In Itanagar, a litre of petrol costs Rs 92.02. Ladakh has had the most drop in diesel prices, with a reduction of Rs 19.61 per litre. In Andaman and Nicobar, diesel is currently the cheapest, costing Rs 77.13 a litre. Diesel rates in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on the other hand, are over Rs 100 per litre, at Rs 108.39.

Twenty-five states and Union Territories (UTs) have cut their fuel VAT as a result of the central government's reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, eleven states and union territories run by parties other than the BJP have yet to announce tax cuts. Among the states included are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, and Rajasthan.

Fuel prices today:

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel: Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

