Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 12th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates On Nov 15

On Monday, November 15, petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the twelfth day in a row. On the eve of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have plummeted across the country. The government resorted to decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10 after experiencing an all-time high in prices and therefore garnering flak for it. Following this decision, various states, largely run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Two states ruled by the opposition have announced price reductions for petrol and diesel, which are Punjab and Rajasthan. Petrol prices have dropped the most in Punjab, which is governed by the Congress party. According to pricing lists given by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Punjab were decreased by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cuts. In the state, the VAT on petrol was reduced by Rs 11.02, while the VAT on diesel was reduced by Rs 6.77. Diesel costs in Ladakh have dropped by Rs 9.52 per litre, the most significant reduction. This is due to a reduction in VAT, as well as a reduction in excise duty of Rs 10 per litre.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.62

Noida ₹ 95.48

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.67

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 111.53

Lucknow ₹ 95.39

Patna ₹ 106.01

Trivandrum ₹ 106.65

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 86.84

Noida ₹ 86.99

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.49

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 96.11

Lucknow ₹ 86.92

Patna ₹ 91.19

Trivandrum ₹ 93.75

Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand are among states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the states where Congress and its partners have yet to decrease VAT. VAT has not been reduced in AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-ruled West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

Image: PTI