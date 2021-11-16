Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 13th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates On Nov 16

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the 13th consecutive day in a row on November 16. The petrol price in Delhi costs Rs 103.97 a litre while the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Petrol in Chennai is priced at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.79 a litre.

On the occassion of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have plummeted across the country. The government resorted to decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10 after experiencing an all-time high in prices and therefore garnering flak for it. Following this decision, various states, largely run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its allies, have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two states ruled by the opposition that have announced price reductions for petrol and diesel. Odisha has cut the sales tax by Rs 4.55 and by Rs 3.21 in Bihar.

Fuel Prices on November 16

CITIES PETROL PRICE (per litre) DIESEL PRICE (per litre) MUMBAI Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 DELHI Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 CHENNAI Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43 HYDERABAD Rs 108. 20 Rs 94.62 KOLKATA Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 BHOPAL Rs 107.23 Rs 90.87 BENGALURU Rs 100.58 Rs 85.01 GUWAHATI Rs 94.58 Rs 81.29 LUCKNOW Rs 95.28 Rs 86.80 GANDHINAGAR Rs 95.35 Rs 89.33 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Rs 106.36 Rs 93.47

Centre To Bear Loss Due To Fuel Price Cut; No Loss To States' Revenue: Finance Secy

On Tuesday, the Centre clarified that the loss due to the reduction in fuel prices will entirely be borne by the Centre alone. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that the reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty - i.e- not borne by states. He said that the fuel price reduction by the Centre will not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution