Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 16th Day In A Row; Check Rates For Nov 19

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant for the 16th consecutive day in a row on November 19. Currently, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 103.97 per litre while the price of diesel was recorded at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol in Chennai was priced at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.79 a litre.

Amid festivities, the Centre had announced a reduction in excise duties on fuels. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have plummeted across the country. The government resorted to decreasing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10 after experiencing an all-time high in prices. Following this decision, several states reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, further bringing down the prices.

Notably, Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two states ruled by the opposition that has announced a reduction in fuel prices. Odisha has cut the sales tax by Rs 4.55 and by Rs 3.21 in Bihar. According to pricing lists given by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol prices in Punjab were decreased by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.61 per litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT discounts.

Petrol prices in cities

New Delhi: ₹103.97

Kolkata: ₹104.67

Mumbai: ₹109.98

Chennai: ₹101.40

Gurgaon: ₹95.62

Noida: ₹95.48

Bangalore: ₹100.58

Bhubaneswar: ₹101.67

Chandigarh: ₹94.23

Hyderabad: ₹108.20

Jaipur: ₹111.53

Lucknow: ₹95.39

Patna: ₹106.01

Trivandrum: ₹106.65

Diesel prices in cities

New Delhi: ₹86.67

Kolkata: ₹89.79

Mumbai: ₹94.14

Chennai: ₹91.43

Gurgaon: ₹86.84

Noida: ₹86.99

Bangalore: ₹85.01

Bhubaneswar: ₹91.49

Chandigarh: ₹80.90

Hyderabad: ₹94.62

Jaipur: ₹96.11

Lucknow: ₹86.92

Patna: ₹91.19

Trivandrum: ₹93.75

Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand are among states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the states where Congress and its partners have yet to decrease VAT. VAT has not been reduced in AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-ruled West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh.