Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 8th Day; Check Fuel Rates On November 11

On Thursday, November 10, petrol and diesel prices across the country remained steady for the eighth day in a row. On the eve of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, lowering the price of auto fuel. The common man has received much-needed respite as a result of this decision. The national government reduced fuel excise duty, lowering the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this, numerous states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and allies decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.

Petrol prices have fallen below Rs 100 per litre in most parts of the country as a result of two consecutive rate decreases. Since the Centre implemented the excise duty drop, the price of gasoline and diesel has remained unchanged. Petrol prices in Delhi have dropped to Rs 103.97 after a long-awaited price decrease. A litre of petrol cost Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, the most expensive among the metro cities. In West Bengal, a litre of petrol costs Rs 104.67, whereas, in Chennai, it costs Rs 101.40. In Bhopal, the price of petrol was Rs 107.23.

Petrol Prices And Diesel Prices remain steady; Check Fuel Rates On November 11

On Thursday, November 11, the price of diesel remained unchanged. In the national capital, a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. No VAT reduction has been announced in Delhi. One litre of diesel was selling for Rs 94.14 in the financial capital. For a litre of diesel in West Bengal, you had to pay Rs 89.79. The price of diesel in Chennai was Rs 91.43 a litre, while a litre of diesel in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, cost Rs 90.87.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect. Globally, oil prices were stable on Thursday after dipping the day before on concerns that growing inflation in the United States, fueled by rising energy costs, could lead the government to release more strategic crude inventories to lower prices.

Fuel prices today:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)