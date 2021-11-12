Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 9th Day; Check Fuel Rates On November 12

As per a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were steady for the eighth consecutive day on November 12 after the Central government cut excise duty on the two fuels to bring retail rates down from record highs.

On November 3, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre in order to provide comfort to customers who had been hammered by record-high retail fuel costs. Following this, petrol prices were reduced across the country by Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre, and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4, as oil companies passed on a record fall in excise duty rates to customers.

Fuel prices in India

The November 4 drop brought the price of petrol in Delhi down to Rs 103.97 a litre. On November 12, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, diesel prices remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre. Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 109.98 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first city to sell petrol at more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata remained steady at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. A litre of petrol in Chennai was sold at the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained constant at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 103.97

Kolkata ₹ 104.67

Mumbai ₹ 109.98

Chennai ₹ 101.40

Gurgaon ₹ 95.90

Noida ₹ 95.51

Bangalore ₹ 100.58

Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.68

Chandigarh ₹ 94.23

Hyderabad ₹ 108.20

Jaipur ₹ 111.03

Lucknow ₹ 95.28

Patna ₹ 106.26

Trivandrum ₹ 106.43

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 86.67

Kolkata ₹ 89.79

Mumbai ₹ 94.14

Chennai ₹ 91.43

Gurgaon ₹ 87.11

Noida ₹ 87.01

Bangalore ₹ 85.01

Bhubaneswar ₹ 91.49

Chandigarh ₹ 80.90

Hyderabad ₹ 94.62

Jaipur ₹ 95.64

Lucknow ₹ 86.80

Patna ₹ 91.43

Trivandrum ₹ 93.54

The excise tax drop was the largest reduction in excise duty ever. In addition to lowering excise duty, the union government requested states to reduce or eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide assistance to consumers. Following a reduction in excise duty by the Central government, the overall incidence of taxes on petrol has dropped to 50% and that on diesel to 40%, with a slightly greater proportion in states that have also reduced local sales tax VAT on the fuel. The retail price of petrol and diesel is determined by adding Central Excise, dealer commission, and VAT to basic oil costs. The basic oil price is the current worldwide benchmark rate plus freight.

Image: PTI