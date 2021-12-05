Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Dec 5; Check Fuel Rates Across Major Cities

Earlier in October, Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 as a Diwali gift to citizens. Check petrol & diesel prices on Dec 5

Written By
Srishti Jha
Petrol prices

Image: PTI


Since the Centre has announced the major slash in VAT on fuel rates in India, petrol and diesel prices have been constant for over a month now. The decision of the central government has brought down the rates from all-time highs providing major relief to the people. Similarly, petrol prices along with diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre followed by diesel which costs Rs 94.14 per litre. Petrol is available for Rs 101.40 a litre in Chennai, and diesel is sold for Rs 91.43 per litre. Similarly, fuel rates in Kolkata stayed steady at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in all major cities on December 5, 2021

  • Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

  • Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

  • Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

  • Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

  • Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

  • Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

  • Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

  • Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Fuel prices come down as Centre slashes excise duty

Earlier in October, the Central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 as a Diwali gift to citizens further providing a major relief to those suffering from inflation and increasing fuel costs. Following this, around 24 states and UTs reduced their VAT rates in various proportions leading to a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in many cities. However, there are still other states which have not yet announced any reduction. 

READ | Petrol, Diesel prices for Nov 30: Fuel rates remain steady for 28th day running

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

READ | Petrol, Diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 28 days in a row

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the prices of petrol and diesel after the Centre announced a cut of excise duty on fuel prices on Diwali eve. Following the reduction, around 24 states and union territories so fat have announced reductions in VAT rates on petrol and diesel.

READ | Petrol in Delhi to cost Rs 8 cheaper after Kejriwal govt slashes VAT to 19.4%
READ | Petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 95.41/litre on Dec 3; Check fuel rates across India
READ | Petrol and Diesel Prices: Delhi Continues At Rs 95.41/lt; Check Fuel Rate Across India
Tags: Petrol prices, Diesel prices, Fuel prices
First Published:
COMMENT