Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unaltered On Dec 18; Check Fuel Rates Across Indian Cities

The petrol prices and diesel prices reflected unaltered on Friday, December 18. It is since November 4, when the Centre scrapped down the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre respectively, that the fuel costs in major cities are unchanged, except that in Delhi where it became cheaper.
In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre today while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. Petrol is currently priced at ₹109.98 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at ₹94.14 per litre. Notably, Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among metro cities. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned rates in each state differ due to VAT.
1. Mumbai
Petrol Price- ₹109.98 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹94.14 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol Price- ₹95.41 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹86.67 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol Price- ₹101.40 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹91.43 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol Price- ₹104.67 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹89.79 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol Price- ₹107.23 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹90.87 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol Price- ₹108.20 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹94.62 per litre
7. Bengaluru
Petrol Price - ₹100.58 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹85.01 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol Price- ₹94.58 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹81.29 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol Price- ₹95.28 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹86.80 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol Price- ₹95.35 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹89.33 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol Price- ₹106.36 per litre
Diesel Price- ₹93.47 per litre
State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any alterations in petrol and diesel prices are generally implemented with effect from 6 AM every day wherein retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state owing to local state taxes like VAT or freight charges are attached to it.
Amid COVID-19, oil prices rose globally as investors bet that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not impact the global economy, even as some governments tightened controls to stem the virus' spread.