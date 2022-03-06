Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unaltered On March 6; Check Fuel Prices In Indian Cities

With no changes to the numbers by the state-run oil marketing companies, fuel prices in India are constant since they were revised in November 2021 on Diwali

Petrol prices

Image: PTI


The petrol prices and diesel prices across many Indian cities have remained static on March 6, 2022. With no major changes by the state-run oil marketing companies, the fuel prices remain constant since they were revised in November 2021 during Diwali after the Central Government cut down excise duty on both petrol and diesel, the rates have remained unaltered since.

Following the Centre's move, several states and Union Territories (UTs) announced a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT). Delhi recently joined the list with petrol prices in the national capital standing at Rs. 95.41 per litre on March 6, 2022. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata have also retailed at the same prices.

Fuel prices in all major cities on March 6, 2022

  • Mumbai

Petrol - Rs. 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 94.14 per litre

  • Delhi

Petrol - Rs. 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 86.67 per litre

  • Chennai

Petrol - Rs. 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 91.43 per litre

  • Kolkata

Petrol - Rs. 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 89.79 per litre

  • Bhopal

Petrol - Rs. 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 90.87 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs. 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 94. 62 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs. 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 85.01 per litre

  • Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs. 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 80.90 per litre

  • Guwahati

Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

  • Lucknow

Petrol - Rs. 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs. 81.29 per litre

The said prices brought a major relief from the skyrocketing fuel rates across the country before Diwali in 2021. The government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs. 5 and diesel by Rs. 10 accordingly, the highest-ever cut on excise duty. It is also to be noted that the price of fuel is revised every day at 6 am depending on several factors such as the exchange rate of rupee against the dollar, cost of crude oil, global cues demand of fuel, and so on.

First Published:
