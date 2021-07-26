Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Country For 9th Time In A Row, Check Prices

As of Monday, July 26, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across the country for the ninth successive day. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45.

To date, petrol prices have been hiked nine times in July while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions and a cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May. Following the hikes since May 4, the petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories.

Petrol price in India today

Agra- 98.61/L

Ahmedabad- 98.59/L

Allahabad- 98.94/L

Aurangabad-109.07/L

Bangalore- 105.25/L

Bhopal- 110.20/L

Bhubaneswar- 102.66/L

Chandigarh- 97.93/L

Chennai- 102.49/L

Coimbatore- 102.99/L

Dehradun- 98.08/L

Delhi- 101.84/L

Erode- 103.07/L

Gurgaon- 99.46/L

Guwahati- 97.64/L

Hyderabad- 105.83/L

Indore- 110.28/L

Jaipur- 108.71/L

Jammu- 101.09/L

Jamshedpur- 96.64/L

Kanpur- 98.57/L

Kolhapur- 107.90/L

Kolkata- 102.08/L

Kozhikode- 102.25/L

Lucknow- 98.92/L

Ludhiana- 103.46/L

Madurai- 103.06/L

Mangalore- 104.45/L

Mumbai- 107.83/L

Mysore- 104.82/L

Nagpur- 107.58/L

Nashik- 108.15/L

Patna- 104.25/L

Pune- 107.39/L

Raipur- 99.81/L

Rajkot- 98.37/L

Ranchi- 96.68/L

Salem- 103.31/L

Shimla- 99.42/L

Srinagar- 104.66/L

Surat- 98.59/L

Thane- 107.95/L

Trichy- 102.94/L

Vadodara- 98.25/L

Varanasi- 99.65/L

Visakhapatnam- 106.80/L

Faridabad- 99.75/L

Ghaziabad- 98.83/L

Noida- 99.02/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 103.82/L

Diesel prices in India today

Agra- 89.96/L

Ahmedabad- 96.76/L

Allahabad- 90.30/L

Aurangabad- 98.69/L

Bangalore- 95.26/L

Bhopal- 98.67/L

Bhubaneswar- 97.95/L

Chandigarh- 89.50/L

Chennai- 94.39/L

Coimbatore- 94.89/L

Dehradun- 90.57/L

Delhi- 89.87/L

Erode- 94.97/L

Gurgaon- 90.47/L

Guwahati- 89.22/L

Hyderabad- 97.96/L

Indore- 98.76/L

Jaipur- 99.02/L

Jammu- 90.44/L

Jamshedpur- 94.78/L

Kanpur- 89.93/L

Kolhapur- 96.07/L

Kolkata- 93.02/L

Kozhikode- 95.02/L

Lucknow- 90.26/L

Ludhiana- 92.45/L

Madurai- 94.98/L

Mangalore- 94.49/L

Mumbai- 97.45/L

Mysore- 94.86/L

Nagpur- 95.76/L

Nashik- 96.28/L

Patna- 95.51/L

Pune- 95.54/L

Raipur- 97.18/L

Rajkot- 96.55/L

Ranchi- 94.84/L

Salem- 95.21/L

Shimla- 89.17/L

Srinagar- 93.49/L

Surat- 96.78/L

Thane- 97.57/L

Trichy- 94.86/L

Vadodara- 96.41/L

Varanasi- 90.94/L

Visakhapatnam- 98.43/L

Faridabad- 90.74/L

Ghaziabad- 90.16/L

Noida- 90.34/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 96.47/L

(Image credit: PTI)