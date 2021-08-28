Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged After Slight Drop; Check Rates In Your City

The Petrol and diesel prices are revised every day at 6 am by oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil. Check Saturday's prices.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Petrol and diesel price

Credits: PTI


After major changes in fuel prices in July, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a slight fall providing a respite to people. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no increase in the price of petrol and diesel, but a slight drop. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices

Petrol and diesel price in India for Saturday, August 28

  • New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.49 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 88.92 per litre

  • Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.52 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 96.48 per litre 

  • Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 99.28 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 93.59 per litre 

  • Kolkata 

Petrol price: Rs 101.82 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 91.98 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 104.98 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 94.34 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.54 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre

  • Patna

Petrol price: Rs 103.99 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 94.75 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, 2021 since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. However, major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, saw minor changes in the period and are currently selling fuel at the highest ever rate. On 24 August, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi along with other cities and have remained the same for three consecutive days. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on 17 July, after which no further changes have occurred.

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments. 

(Image Credits: PTI)

First Published:
