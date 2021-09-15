Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Day; Check Fuel Rates On September 15

Quick links:
Credit: PTI
Fuel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day across all metro cities in India on Wednesday, September 15. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.19 and petrol at Rs 107.26.
New Delhi
Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre
Mumbai
Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre
Chennai
Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre
Kolkata
Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre
Bengaluru
Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre
Hyderabad
Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre
Patna
Diesel price: Rs 94.55 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre
Guwahati
Diesel: Rs 88.05 per litre
Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre
Lucknow
Diesel: Rs 89.02 per litre
Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre
Gandhinagar
Diesel: 95.70 per litre
Petrol: Rs 98.26 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Diesel: Rs 95.38 per litre
Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre
According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The GST Council might on Friday, September 17, considered taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products. GST is being thought to be a solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax (state VAT being levied not just on the cost of production but also on the excise duty charged by the Centre on such output).