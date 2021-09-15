Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Day; Check Fuel Rates On September 15

Fuel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day across all metro cities in India on Wednesday, September 15. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.19 and petrol at Rs 107.26.

Check out fuel prices in India for September 15

New Delhi

Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 94.55 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre

Guwahati

Diesel: Rs 88.05 per litre

Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 89.02 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre

Gandhinagar

Diesel: 95.70 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.26 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 95.38 per litre

Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre

According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

GST Council may consider bringing petrol, diesel under GST

The GST Council might on Friday, September 17, considered taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products. GST is being thought to be a solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax (state VAT being levied not just on the cost of production but also on the excise duty charged by the Centre on such output).

(Image: PTI)