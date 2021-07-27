Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Day; See Fuel Prices Across Cities

Fuel prices have remained unchanged for the 10th day in the country. However, frequent changes in fuel prices across the country created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier this month, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. Petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices on Saturday, July 17, whereas the diesel prices remained constant. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in the major cities of India.

Check out today's fuel prices

Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, July 27

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol price: Rs 110.20 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 98.67 per litre

Hike in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders also raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country. The hike in petrol and diesel prices was majorly witnessed in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.