Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Day; See Fuel Prices Across Cities

Quick links:
Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage
Fuel prices have remained unchanged for the 10th day in the country. However, frequent changes in fuel prices across the country created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier this month, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. Petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices on Saturday, July 17, whereas the diesel prices remained constant. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in the major cities of India.
Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, July 27
Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 110.20 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 98.67 per litre
Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders also raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country. The hike in petrol and diesel prices was majorly witnessed in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.