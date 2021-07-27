Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Day; See Fuel Prices Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged for 10th day in a row. Check fuel rates of different cities here.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Petrol and diesel prices

Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage


Fuel prices have remained unchanged for the 10th day in the country. However, frequent changes in fuel prices across the country created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier this month, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. Petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices on Saturday, July 17, whereas the diesel prices remained constant. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in the major cities of India. 

Check out today's fuel prices

Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, July 27

  • New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

  • Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

  • Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

  • Kolkata 

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

  • Bhopal

Petrol price: Rs 110.20 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 98.67 per litre

Hike in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders also raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country. The hike in petrol and diesel prices was majorly witnessed in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

READ | UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Today is the last day to apply for 838 vacancies, here's direct link

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

READ | Assam-Mizoram dispute: Congress forms Bhupen Bora-led 7 member committee to visit site

READ | Akali Dal protests against farm laws; says 'Centre taking advantage of divided opposition'
READ | After COVID-19, BioNTech aims to 'eradicate' malaria with mRNA-based vaccine
READ | Himachal Pradesh landslide: Chandigarh-Manali Highway blocked again, restoration underway
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND