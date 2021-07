Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 12th Day, Check Out Fuel Prices Across India

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged for the twelfth consecutive day however the rates are still at a record high. As per the oil marketing companies, petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Meanwhile, Mumbai has the highest petrol prices among the big metro cities. Diesel prices have been hovering around the Rs 100-per-litre threshold, while petrol prices have soared way over it. The opposition parties across India have been protesting against the fuel prices as the petrol rates have been hiked nine times in July.

Here's list of Petrol prices across major cities of India

Agra - 98.61 ₹/L

Ahmedabad - 98.59 ₹/L

Allahabad - 98.94 ₹/L

Aurangabad - 109.07 ₹/L

Bangalore - 105.25 ₹/L

Bhopal - 110.20 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar - 102.66 ₹/L

Chandigarh - 97.93 ₹/L

Chennai - 102.49 ₹/L

Coimbatore - 102.99 ₹/L

Dehradun - 98.08 ₹/L

Delhi - 101.84 ₹/L

Erode - 103.07 ₹/L

Gurgaon - 99.46 ₹/L

Guwahati - 97.64 ₹/L

Hyderabad - 105.83 ₹/L

Indore - 110.28 ₹/L

Jaipur - 108.71 ₹/L

Jammu - 101.09 ₹/L

Jamshedpur - 96.64 ₹/L

Kanpur - 98.57 ₹/L

Kolhapur - 107.90 ₹/L

Kolkata - 102.08 ₹/L

Kozhikode - 102.25 ₹/L

Lucknow - 98.92 ₹/L

Ludhiana - 103.46 ₹/L

Madurai - 103.06 ₹/L

Mangalore - 104.45 ₹/L

Mumbai - 107.83 ₹/L

Mysore - 104.82 ₹/L

Nagpur - 107.58 ₹/L

Nashik - 108.15 ₹/L

Patna - 104.25 ₹/L

Pune - 107.39 ₹/L

Raipur - 99.81 ₹/L

Rajkot - 98.37 ₹/L

Ranchi - 96.68 ₹/L

Salem - 103.31 ₹/L

Shimla - 99.42 ₹/L

Srinagar - 104.66 ₹/L

Surat - 98.59 ₹/L

Thane - 107.95 ₹/L

Trichy - 102.94 ₹/L

Vadodara - 98.25 ₹/L

Varanasi - 99.65 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam - 106.80 ₹/L

Faridabad - 99.75 ₹/L

Ghaziabad - 98.83 ₹/L

Noida - 99.02 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 103.82 ₹/L

Diesel prices across major cities of India