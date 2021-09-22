Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 17th Day; Check Fuel Rates On September 22

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, September 22, for the 17th consecutive day across all metro cities in India. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand steady at Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.19 and petrol at Rs 107.26.
Mumbai
Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre
New Delhi
Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre
Chennai
Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre
Bengaluru
Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre
Kolkata
Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre
Hyderabad
Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre
Patna
Diesel price: Rs 94.55 per litre
Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre
Lucknow
Diesel: Rs 89.02 per litre
Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre
Gandhinagar
Diesel: 95.70 per litre
Petrol: Rs 98.26 per litre
Guwahati
Diesel: Rs 88.05 per litre
Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Diesel: Rs 95.38 per litre
Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre
According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
During the 45tht meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17, stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST".
Earlier, it was assumed that GST is the only solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax.