Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 17th Day; Check Fuel Rates On September 22

Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities of India as of September 22. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission

Vidyashree S
Petrol and diesel prices

Image: PTI


Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, September 22, for the 17th consecutive day across all metro cities in India. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand steady at Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.19 and petrol at Rs 107.26. 

Check out fuel prices in India for September 22

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre 

Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre 

New Delhi               

Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre 

Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre 

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre

Kolkata 

Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 94.55 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 89.02 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre

Gandhinagar

Diesel: 95.70 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.26 per litre

Guwahati

Diesel: Rs 88.05 per litre

Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 95.38 per litre

Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre

According to the data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no major further changes have been introduced. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Petrol and Diesel not under GST

During the 45tht meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17, stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST".

Earlier, it was assumed that GST is the only solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax.

(Image: PTI)

